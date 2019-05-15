Upon the recommendation of the Vermilion Parish School Board, Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon announces scholarship recipient of the Louisiana Sheriffs Honorary Membership Program

Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon is happy to announce Lainey Trahan of Vermilion Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program for the 2018-2019 school year.

She is a student at Abbeville High School and plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University and pursue Social Sciences / Psychology as a field of study. Her parents are Daniel Trahan and Leslie Theresa Hardy.

The Sheriffs' Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections of Sheriffs' scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the State.

"Shelby Adams of Kaplan High School and Emily Angelle Faulk of Vermilion Catholic High School, were named as alternates so that in the event the recipient is unable to take advantage of the scholarship award, the alternate (first and/or second) can do so, according to Sheriff Michel A. Couvillon.

In closing Sheriff Michael A. Couvillon said, "Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana's future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Vermilion Parish's Honorary Members."