VEDA to host Community Open House in downtown Abbeville

The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (VEDA) aims to attract business and investment to communities across Vermilion Parish. In coordination with local government and business partners, the Alliance will provide an open house for available buildings in Downtown Abbeville.

Come and see the possibilities and enjoy the beautiful core of our Parish during this fun-filled inside look at several investment properties. Attendees can view real estate opportunities, first-hand, in the heart of a historic and cultural district. They will move from location to location in the style of an open house. Each property will have a representative present to answer questions and show the space.

The goal is to foster interest in investment, leverage these unique Downtown Abbeville designations, and pilot a program that can be replicated in other areas of the Parish. Partners include Vermilion Economic Development Alliance, City of Abbeville, Abbeville Mainstreet, and Sunrise Realty. Other community partners will provide access to local businesses and venues that demonstrate the vibrancy of the downtown core.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration will reserve your spot. Those who pre-register will have access to day-of perks! The tour will begin at The Depot Gift Shop (201 W. Lafayette St.) at 1 pm with complimentary coffee. Attendees will pick up their event map and be able to tour the properties, redevelopment projects, cultural attractions, and stop in at local businesses from 1 pm until 4 pm.

For more information or to register online, visit www.developvermilion.org/events.