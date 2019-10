Members of the Vermilion Catholic Homecoming Court are Kelli Frith, Whitney Bourque, Emily Gisclaire, Camille LeBlanc, Aneliese Hebert, Julia Mollere, Queen Rosa-Claire Hagle, Julie Hargrave, and Allie Trahan. Vermilion Catholic will play host to Highland Baptist during tonight’s annual Homecoming Game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Homecoming Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Friday in Abbeville.