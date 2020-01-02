Vermilion Parish D.A.R.E. grads celebrate

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program recently graduated students from five parish schools.

D.A.R.E. instructor Marcus Hebert taught the students of the negative consequences of drug use, the effects of bullying and violence, conflict resolution, and how to make the right decisions by incorporating decision making techniques.

Graduates included 5th-graders from Indian Bayou, Mt. Carmel, Leblanc, Jesse Owens and Meaux.

Students were also treated to Fun Jumps donated by La. Fun Jumps as a positive consequence for graduating the program. Deputy Hebert wants to thank all the teachers and administrators, along with Sheriff Couvillon for his unwavering support, and continuing the program when several other agencies no longer have it. Agents from the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force assisted with setting up the Fun Jumps at each school all week, while also enjoying some activities with the graduates.

Task Force Commander Drew David stated, “The fight against illicit drugs starts long before we see it on a street level. By teaming with Marcus and the D.A.R.E. Program we get to fight against drugs in a positive manner. If we can be of any assistance with these kids seeing us as the good guys it’s all worth it.”