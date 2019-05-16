Vermilion Parish graduates among record LSU class

Thu, 05/16/2019 - 10:20am

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduated its largest and most diverse class ever at the university’s 298th commencement exercises on Friday, May 10.
At the spring commencement ceremony, a record 4,442 degrees were awarded, including several to graduates from Vermilion Parish.

LSU graduates from Vermilion Parish:

Sara Elizabeth Mire, Delcambre

College of Agriculture

Alyssa Naomi Veazey, Erath

College of Art & Design

Emily Ann Hebert, Abbeville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Olivia Adele Gabor, Abbeville
Kody Joseph LaBauve, Erath
Paul Jude Veazey, Abbeville

College of Engineering

Austin James Fabre, Maurice

College of Humanitites & Social Sciences

Olivia Michelle Camel, Kaplan
Lauren Elizabeth Griffin, Abbeville
Sara Elizabeth Mire, Delcambre

College of Science

Aaron Tianqin Cao, Abbeville
Lilly Thuy Linh Cao, Abbeville
Margaret Ann Carey, Maurice

Graduate School (Master’s)

Bethany Mariel Baudoin, Kaplan

Graduate School (Doctorate)

Taylor Danielle Orgeron, Abbeville

