Vermilion Parish native Kathleen Minnick selected as co-chair for Nevada Commission

Kathleen Minnick, graduate of North Vermilion High School Class of 1988 and the daughter of the late Lizzie Mae Como and Alvin Minnick Sr., who resides in Abbeville, was appointed to co-chair two subcommittees as a state of Nevada Commissioner.

Minnick was selected for these leadership positions based on her active involvement in local and statewide initiatives in Nevada. She co-chairs the Workforce Development and Housing subcommittees for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry Commission on Minority Affairs. Its mission is to advocate and provide a voice for minorities in the state of Nevada in the areas of economic and business development, employment, health, education, civil rights, and housing. Like the rest of the country, Nevada is also recovering from the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of workforce development and housing.

With her 20 years of experience in the small business sector, Minnick said her goal, as co-chair of both subcommittees, is to work collaboratively with public and private industries to identify effective solutions to improve employment opportunities and housing conditions for Nevada residents.

She is a Magna Cume laude graduate in Biology from Grambling University class of 1992.