Vermilion Parish Police Jury adjusts schedule to roadside debris pickup

Spring has arrived in Vermilion Parish, which means yard work is underway, which also means more than your average amount of debris will be alongside roads.

Abbeville’s police jurors are worried that the new system that the Vermilion Parish Police Jury has been using for picking up roadside debris will be backed up.

For the last few months, the police jury has separated Vermilion Parish into three zones. The grab trucks are in those specific zones on different days of the month.

Abbeville Police Jurors Wayne Touchet, Paul Bourgeois and Ron Darby, who take care of Abbeville, said they noticed roads still had debris even though the grab trucks had already moved on to another district.

Bourgeois informed the police jury that the way Abbeville’s debris is picked up is not working.

“The concentrated part of Abbeville is not quite getting done as well as it could have,” said Bourgeois. “We like to tweak it a little bit.”

So three Abbeville police jurors got together and “tweaked” the pickup schedule.

Now, according to Police Juror Wayne Touchet, Abbeville will now have debris pickup from two different zones.

The police jury will begin picking up Abbeville at the end of third week of the month and end it at the beginning of the fourth week of the month.

Starting today, the police jury is in Abbeville removing roadside debris.

“This is the first spring with our new system,” said Touchet at a recent police jury meeting. “People are cleaning their yards and trimming trees.”

The grab trucks will remain in the Abbeville area for 10 more days. Then some, not all, grab trucks will move east to begin picking up in the Erath, Henry and Delcambre area.

At the beginning of the month, the grab trucks will head west to cover the Kaplan, North Vermilion and Gueydan area.