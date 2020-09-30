Vermilion Parish Police Jury has funds to help lift your home or tear it down

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury (VPPJ) recently received notice of available funding assistance through the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Grant Program for the mitigation of properties exposed to a high risk of flooding.

The FMA application period opens on Sept. 30, 2020.

On behalf of the parish citizens, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury will develop a grant application to include eligible properties. This is a voluntary participation opportunity.

The FMA grant offers two mitigation options of either Elevation or Acquisition (buy-out).

If an eligible property is included in an awarded application, the homeowner may be responsible for a 10 percent cost-share of the Total Project Cost. To be considered eligible to participate in the grant application development process, the property must meet two main criteria:

• A current flood insurance policy that went into effect prior to 9/30/20

• At least two flood insurance claims of more than $1,000 were paid by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) within any rolling 10-year period, since 1978

If you feel that your property may meet this criteria and, you would like to learn more details about the FMA grant program and application process, please join us on October 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vermilion Parish County Agent Office, located at 1105 W. Port Street, Abbeville, LA.

The police jury requests that you bring supporting documentation to show that you meet the criteria to participate, such as a current flood insurance declaration page and flood claim history of the property.

If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like more information, you may contact the Grant Managers, Cherie LeCompte and Andie Czajkowski, at 337-232-0777.

The application packets will be available for pick up at the Vermilion Parish Police Jury Office at 100 N. State Street, Suite 200, Abbeville, LA and for download at vppj.org.