Vermilion Parish Police Jury issues Phase II guidelines for entry to the courthouse

During Phase 2 the Vermilion Parish Police Jury is limiting public access to the Vermilion Parish Courthouse to limit the exposure to the employees in the Courthouse to COVID-19.

The Police Jury hopes by limiting access we will be available to provide needed services if the spread of the virus causes more disruptions.

The Courthouse will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday with the following restrictions.

These restrictions began last Friday and will continue as long as the state is in Phase 2.

Below are the limits of access for each office in the Courthouse;

1. The Vermilion Parish Police Jury Office is open to the public for general business.

Those residents needing a permit will need to call 337-898-4300 and speak to Melissa White, Permit Specialist to make an appointment.

All permits will be issued by appointment only. Any other members of the public, who feel they have a legitimate need to visit the Police Jury Office is asked to call the number above to determine if your business can be handled electronically.

2. The District Attorney’s Office (Vermilion Parish) for the 15th Judicial District will be in limited office operation but closed to general in person public contact. The office will be available by phone contact, and other contact by appointment only, at 337-898-4320.

3. The Vermilion Parish Assessor’s Office is open. However, you may also accomplish most tasks by going to their website at www.vermilionassessor.org, emailing them at vpao@vermilionassessor.org or by mail to 100 N. State St., Suite 110, Abbeville, La 70510. Please call 893-2837 with any questions.

4. The Vermilion Parish Registrar of Voters Office is ready to accept any persons needing access to their office for

registration and voting needs. Appointments are not required.

5. Access to the Vermilion Parish 911 Office requires an appointment by calling 898-4350.

6. Access to the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court’s office is limited to only those situations deemed absolutely necessary by the Clerk of Court’s office. Please call (337) 898-1992 for further guidance before coming to the courthouse so that they can try to resolve your needs without risk to the public or the staff.

7. Access to the 15th Judicial Court Offices and Courtrooms will be limited to the public in accordance with the attached Emergency Order issued on June 05, 2020 by Chief Judge Marilyn Castle of the 15th Judicial District Court.

These limitations are approved by the Vermilion Parish Police Jury in coordination with all agencies/departments who are housed in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.