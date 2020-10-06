Vermilion Parish Police Jury not canceling Trick-or-Treating

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced last week that Trick-or-Treating would not occur in the Acadia Parish city as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closer to home, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury decided during its meeting Wednesday night that Trick-or-Treating would not be canceled in rural areas of the parish. Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police Jury President Dane Hebert did ask everyone who is planning to take part in the annual tradition to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health officials.

Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza said the issue will be discussed during Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting. Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci said the Erath council will do the same at its next meeting. Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely said the town’s council will also discuss the issue at its meeting.

The Vermilion Parish Library previously canceled its annual Scare on the Square in Abbeville and Boo on the Boulevard in Kaplan.

“The library canceled Boo on the Boulevard as well as the annual costume contest a couple of months ago,” Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said. “However, I’m encouraging an old-fashioned Halloween of trick-or-treating in neighborhoods throughout Kaplan, should people choose to give out candy or take the children trick-or-treating, without city hall interference.”

There is no annual community event that takes place in the Village of Maurice. Mayor Wayne Theriot said Trick-or-Treating could proceed. Like other officials, Theriot is encouraging people to follow health guidelines.

“We ask people to practice safe distancing,” Theriot said. “We encourage people to wear masks when they are handing out candy. Use hand sanitizer periodically.

“Practice all the things they say to do to be safe.”