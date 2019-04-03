Vermilion Parish Relay for Life set for Saturday

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Vermilion Parish is hosting their fundraising event on Saturday, April 6 at Magdalen Square in Abbeville. The event is from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The fundraising participants unite for the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay for Life of Vermilion to help beat our biggest rival - cancer. The Relay for Life movement inspires the community to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the ACS to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment. The ACS provides empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness and develop game-changing approaches to address the cancer burden for all people.

In the past, a small number of recent survivors were honored; but this year, Vanessa Hebert said that since it’s their 20th year, all survivors will be honored.

Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns will be the entertainment for the event as well as great food and lots of fun. There is no fee to enter and donations are always welcomed in fundraising for American Cancer Society.

There will also be a Cancer Survivor Lap, Caregiver Ceremony and a Luminaria Ceremony.