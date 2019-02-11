Vermilion Parish School board attorney to resign at end of month

The search is on for a new Vermilion Parish School Board attorney.

On Thursday, school board attorney Kathy Boudreaux turned in her letter of resignation to superintendent Jerome Puyau.

She told Puyau her private attorney business in Lafayette has increased, so she wants to concentrate on her business.

The timing of Boudreaux quitting could not have come at a worse time because the school board and superintendent are involved in litigations.

Boudreaux’s hiring got off to a rocky start over the summer. Puyau hired her to replace attorney Woody Woodruff, who retired from the school board.

The school board objected to Puyau hiring Woodruff’s replacement because the school board wanted to research hiring a law firm from Baton Rouge to furnish the school board with a lawyer.

When Woodruff was hired by the school board more than 10 years ago, the school board created a unique position and also named Woodruff the school system’s risk manager, as well as the school system’s attorney.

The law says that the superintendent has the power to hire and fire school employees. Puyau hired Boudreaux based on the law, he said.

Before the new school board was sworn in last month, the old school board filed a lawsuit against Puyau for hiring Boudreaux.

Puyau’s attorney Lane Roy is now asking the lawsuit be dismissed since Boudreaux is quitting.

Puyau informed the school board members of Boudreaux’s resignation. The school board has already begun advertising for the position.