Vermilion Parish School District’s plan to return in August

Starting each school year on a strong note is something for which everyone involved strives for.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning the school year at all will take a strong plan.

The Vermilion Parish School District has one in place.

On Thursday, Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme announced the details of the district’s “Strong Start 2020. Better Together” plan, which may have students going to school on different days.

At this time, students 1st - 12th are expected to begin school on Aug. 10.

Pre-K and Kindergarten students are expected to report on Aug. 13.

“Vermilion Parish leaders have a firm belief that we are “Better Together!,” Prudhomme exclaimed. “The plan presented outlines for both instructional and operational considerations to ensure that our staff can teach and our students can learn in the safest environments possible.”

Louisiana is currently in Phase II. Edwards is expected to make a decision on whether to move to Phase III later this month. The state has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

If the state remains in Phase II when the school year begins, Vermilion’s plan will include all elementary students going to school, with middle and high school students doing so on a rotating basis between Group A and Group B. Buses will be allowed to have 50% capacity, and run on multiple routes.

Phase II and Phase III details for Elementary, Pre-K through fifth grade are:

• All elementary students report to school 5 days per week with static grouping and safety protocols in place. Static groups are cohorts of students who remain together in a learning environment throughout the day. Interaction between static groups on campus is minimized.

• Instructional times will be adjusted to accommodate the arrival of buses.

• Guidelines on face coverings/masks will be released by the Vermilion Parish School Board in accordance with the Office of Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Phase II details for Middle School (6th to 8th) are:

• Middle school students report on an A/B schedule with social distancing to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

• When a group is not present at school, they are engaged in distance learning utilizing both Google Classroom and/or hard copies. (Hybrid)

• Attendance is recorded and assignments are graded.

A/B Schedule

Monday - Group A ; Tuesday - Group B; Wednesday - Group A; Thursday - Group B; Friday - Rotate Weekly

• Students with significant disabilities have the opportunity to report 5 days per-week as per IEP decision

• Guidelines on face coverings/masks will be released by the Vermilion Parish School Board in accordance with the Office of Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Phase II details for high school are:

• High school students report on an A/B schedule with social distancing to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

• When a group is not present at school, they are engaged in distance learning utilizing both Google Classroom and/or hard copies). (Hybrid)

• Attendance is recorded and assignments are graded.

A/B Schedule

Monday - Group A Tuesday - Group B Wednesday - Group A Thursday - Group B Friday - Rotate Weekly

• Students with significant disabilities have the opportunity to report 5 days per-week as per IEP decision

• Guidelines on face coverings/masks will be released by the Vermilion Parish School Board in accordance with the Office of Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Virtual Vermilion will offer an option for students not going to a campus. Details of that option are:

• Any student may elect to register in our Virtual Vermilion program during any phase of school opening

• Edgenuity software is utilized at Virtual Vermilion for grades K-12

• Details regarding Virtual Vermilion Program will be released ​July 8 ​ and posted on the Vermilion Parish School Board Website

• Online Registration will take place J​uly 13th - July 31st

• Students enrolled in Virtual Vermilion may participate in school-based extracurricular activities

Should Edwards move the state into Phase III prior to the scheduled start of the school year, there are plans for middle and high school students.

Phase III details for for Middle School (6th to 8th) are:

• All middle school students report to school 5 days per week with social distancing protocols to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

• Assemblies or gym use must be below 49 students plus teacher.

• Guidelines on face coverings/masks will be released by the Vermilion Parish School Board in accordance with the Office of Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Phase III details for high school are:

• All high school students report to school 5 days per week with social distancing protocols to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

• Assemblies or gym use must be below 49 students plus teacher.

• Guidelines on face coverings/masks will be released by the Vermilion Parish School Board in accordance with the Office of Public Health and CDC recommendations.

“I would like to thank our Vermilion Parish Strong Start Task Force, school administrators, central office supervisors, department heads, and the Vermilion Parish School Board for their collaboration in developing a Strong Start Plan,” Prudhomme said.