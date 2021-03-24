Vermilion Parish School System expands meal box distribution for Easter Holiday break

Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based frozen meal producer under contract with the Vermilion Parish School District, has announced plans for expanded meal box distribution to area youths to provide supplemental nutrition while schools are closed for the Easter Holiday Break.

“School breaks present unique challenges for families and households. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to have some downtime and refresh, but this can apply additional stress to the parents who likely still need to work while the kids are out of school. Our program aims to ease some of this pressure by providing quick to prepare, nutritious meals,” according to Jeff Landry, the company’s founder and CEO.

Focus Foods will be operating the meal box distribution at each of the following sites:

• J.H. Williams Middle School, 1105 Prairie Ave.

• Erath High/Middle School, 808 S. Broadway

• Cecil Picard Elementary School, 203 S. Albert Ave.

• Kaplan High School, 200 E. Pirate Ln.

Each site will operate Thursday, April 1, 2021, 4:00 p.m .– 7:00 p.m.

••• All children 18 years of age & under which includes students attending face-to-face school, virtual students, private schools, homeschool students, and siblings at home***

To register to receive meals, parents should visit www.focusfoods.org/register, select the School System in which they reside, and complete the online registration form.

Focus Foods is a full-service vendor of meal and nutrition solutions that prepares, packages, and distributes unitized, frozen meals accompanied by shelf-stable meals, supplementary snacks, fruits, and beverages.

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Mary Ann Mahtook, Manager of Business Development, mary.mahtook@thetdpgroup.com.