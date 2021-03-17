Article Image Alt Text

Vermilion Parish School System issues early dismissal on Wednesday due to potential severe weather

Wed, 03/17/2021 - 10:56am

With severe weather expected to impact the area, Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler announced Wednesday morning that schools will be dismissing early.
“Early dismissal protocol will go into place at 12:30,” Byler said. “All normal end of day times should be moved up two hours. We don’t want buses on the road during the height of the storm for the safety of our students and drivers.”

