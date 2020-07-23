Vermilion Parish Schools: Elementary attend every day; rest platoon every other day

In one of the most extended school board meetings in 20 years, (8 hours total over two days), the school board agreed on dates for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The original plan was to start school on Aug. 10, which is less than three weeks away. However, because of the central office’s recommendation, the school board voted to push the starting date back to Aug. 31.

First grade through fifth-grade students will report to campus every day.

Students in middle school and high school will go to school every other day. Group A will go Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday. Group B will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday.

Assistant superintendent Ellen Arceneaux, who is in charge of curriculum for the school district, gave starting dates for the new year.

• On Aug. 5-7, teachers and administrators report and support workers report on Aug. 6.

• Teachers and administrators will train and prep for students.

Elementary girls (first grade through fifth grade) and middle school and high school students in Group A will report to school on Aug. 27 for training.

The next day, Aug. 28, elementary boys (first grade through fifth grade) and middle school and high students in Group B will report for training.

The starting date is Aug. 31 for all elementary students and only Group A students (middle school and high school).

The next day, Sept. 1, Group B students (middle school and high school students) will attend school, and Group A students will stay home.