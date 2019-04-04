Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office alerts drivers to flooding on some parish roadways

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, significant amounts of rainfall in Vermilion Parish today have resulted in minor flooding of Parish roadways.

The roadways are:

• Alexander Rd

• Robie Circle

• Old Kaplan Hwy.

• Ollie Rd.

• Conrad Rd.

• Columbus Rd.

Sheriff Couvillon says that there are no reported road closures at this time but urges motorist to use extreme caution while traveling.