Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left one dead

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office PIO Eddie Langlinais, on March 7, at approximately 7:48 a.m., the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the Abbeville Police Department in reference to a shooting that possibly occurred outside the city limits of Abbeville.

The Abbeville Police Department responded to a residence on North East Street in Abbeville where two victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Information was received by one of the victims that they were traveling on Adier Road, when a passing vehicle fired shots striking both victims. Both victims were transported to Abbeville General Hospital and then to a trauma center in Lafayette.

One of the victims has since succumbed to his injuries, and the other remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still in the early stages and additional information will be forthcoming as it moves forward.