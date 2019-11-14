Article Image Alt Text

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office provides update on early morning shooting

Thu, 11/14/2019 - 9:15am

A man who allegedly broke into a home in Vermilion Parish is dead after an early morning incident on Thursday.
According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division received a 911 call at approximately 2:14 a.m. on Nov. 14, in reference to a home owner shooting a person who had broken into his residence.
Upon arriving at a residence off of La. Hwy. 35 South, deputies confirmed that a white male subject had been shot and was deceased. The deceased was later identified as Landon Blake Hebert, 30, of Iota. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and took the complainant in for questioning.
From information gathered, it appears that Hebert made entry into the residence on La. Hwy. 35 South, where he encountered the home owner. The home owner fired a weapon and fatally struck Hebert.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division will be forwarding the case to the District Attorney’s office for further review.

