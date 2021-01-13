Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in four-wheeler theft

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to identify and locate a suspect involved in the theft of two four-wheelers.

The suspect is described as a white heavy set male, approximately six foot tall.

On Jan. 8, 2021, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., the suspect entered into a metal building near the intersection of LA Hwy. 699 and LA Hwy. 700, and stole two (2) four wheelers . The four wheelers are described as a 2003 Honda 500, Green in color and a 2009 Honda 420 (VIN: 1HTE370294006478).

Video surveillance shows the suspect was dropped off on the road, walked to the building, pushed the first four wheeler out to the road and then drove east bound on La Hwy. 699. Approximately 10 minutes later, the truck drops the suspect off again and steals the second 4-wheeler, the same way as the first.

If anyone locates the vehicle, please contact Sergeant Joshua Hebert at 337-898-4403 or VPSO Patrol at 337-898-4401.