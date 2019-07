Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office updates road conditions

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office released an updated list Monday afternoon of roadways affected by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Barry that hit Vermilion Parish over the weekend.

Boat Shop Road: Water-Inpassable; Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Boyance Road: Water-Inpassable; Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Cardinal Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with TruckWater-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Charlie Field: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Conrad Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Country Drive: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Demosthene Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Derouen Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Dudley Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Isadore Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Jude: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Ollie Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

Pickett Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;2-4 inches deep Passable with Car

Queens Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Roland Farm Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

St. Elmo Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

W Albert Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Live Oak: Wires-Across the Road but Passable;Powerline;Unknown

Rice Cove Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

S. Airport: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

South Guegnon: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

South Hospital Drive: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;2-4 inchs deep Passable with Car

Trahan Street: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Bamboo Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

Carbrol Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Coulee Kinney: Trees-Partial Blockage;Tree In Roadway;Small Tree:2-4 inch diameter

CouleKinney: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Davie Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Sidney Gautreaux: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

Tee Robe (gravel portion): Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

William Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;2-4 inches deep Passable with Car

Big Four Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;2-4 inches deep Passable with Car

Audubon Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Bayou Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

East Chapel Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Everglade Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

Exxon Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Falcon Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Grace Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;2-4 inchs deep Passable with Car

Murphy (Pvt) Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Old Sugar Mill Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inchs deep Passable with Truck

Pleasent Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Richard (PVT) Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

School Board Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Schriefer Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

Semmes Road: Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep

South Chapel Road: Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Theall Road : Water-Flooded;Water On Roadway;4-12 inches deep Passable with Truck

Vigneaux Road (Gravel Portion): Water-Inpassable;Water On Roadway;Unknown Deep