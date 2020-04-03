Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers posing as AT&T customer service

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is receiving information about another SCAM which involves scammers posing as AT&T customer service.

The scammer advises the customer that it appears someone has attempted to, or has already hacked their account and that they are in need of changing their information. The scammer then sends a “CODE” to the customer, asking the customer to confirm the “CODE”. This gives the scammer access to your account.

If you receive this type of call please remember that especially in times such as these there are always persons out there preying on the public. If you are fearful that someone has accessed your account, contact your AT&T customer relations personnel via the company and speak to an actual customer service representative. Be safe and vigilant.