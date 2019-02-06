Vermilion Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for first-degree rape charge, other charges

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, a deputy with just under 18 years of service with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Louisiana State Police charged with 1 count of first degree rape, 4 counts of sexual battery and 4 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Although the Sheriff said he is limited on providing information due to the case being an active investigation, he wanted to make it very clear that the LSP investigation and the criminal charges brought against Bryan Kibodeaux, 42, of 10916 Shanna Dr. in Abbeville, are a result of matters totally unrelated to the office of Sheriff. The Sheriff confirmed that the deputy’s employment with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately upon learning of the LSP investigation and subsequent arrest for felony crimes.

“In law enforcement, we are held to a higher standard by the public with regard to adherence to the laws of our state. This higher standard includes what the public expects of us both on and off the job, and rightly so. I think it is important to mention that this deputy was assigned to the parish jail and although the arrest and criminal charges are NOT related to anything within the office of Sheriff nor the deputy’s work at the parish jail. We understand the importance of public safety, taking immediate action by terminating Kibodeuax’s employment with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. As a parent, my heart hurts over this and my final thought is to pray for the victim and family," said the Sheriff.

The investigation is being handled by the Louisiana State Police. For more information, please contact the LSP directly.