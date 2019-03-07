Vermilion Task Force make multiple arrests

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests in Abbeville, Maurice and Gueydan for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

• On 2-26-2019, Lindsey Willis, (Date of birth: 5-28-1986 of Kaplan), was arrested in Kaplan for Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• On 2-26-2019, Nicholas Abshire, (Date of birth: 4-28-1981 of Kaplan), was arrested in Kaplan on felony narcotics warrants. Upon being arrested, Abshire was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Abshire was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine).

• On 2-26-2019, Brennen Duhon, (Date of birth 4-17-1998 of Abbeville), was arrested on multiple failure to appear warrants.

• On 2-26-2019, Johnathan Smith, (Date of birth: 11-18-1990 of Maurice), was arrested in Abbeville for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV, (Clonazepam), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV, (Alprazolam), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Smith was also detained by the Department of Corrections for a Probation Violation.

On 2-27-2019, narcotics agents with the assistance of the Abbeville Police Department executed a search warrant at 1310 Maude Avenue inside the city limits.

Upon execution agents encountered multiple subjects. As a result of the search warrant Timothy Perro, Date of birth: 2-6-1970 of Abbeville) was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana), Transactions involving Drug Proceeds and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs. He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on our Web Site at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.