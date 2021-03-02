Article Image Alt Text
Violent Crimes Task Force announces multiple arrests in Abbeville

Tue, 03/02/2021 - 4:38pm

​During the past few weeks, the Violent Crime Task Force, consisting of members of the Abbeville Police Department and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, conducted several operations around and within the city limits of Abbeville.
Based on their efforts, officers were able to make several arrests of violent offenders. The following persons have been arrested:
• Jovante Ledbetter – Robbery (Warrant) & Illegal Possession of Weapons by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies
• Justin Williams – Failure to Report a Homicide, Illegal Possession of Weapons by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies & Illegal Use of Weapons
• Chaquam Williams – Failure to Appear (15th Judicial District Court) Warrant
• Chavez Waters – Probation Warrant
• Dauntrel Bessard – Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
Chief of Police William Spearman and Sheriff Mike Couvillion would like to thank the community for the support they continue to give law enforcement in order to keep the community safe. Anyone with information regarding any violent crime is encouraged to contact either the Abbeville Police Department or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office with their information.

