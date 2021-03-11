Williams arrested for fatal February shooting in Abbeville

An Abbeville man faces multiple charges, including Second-degree murder, after a shooting last month left another man dead.

​On Feb. 16, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “Shots Fired” complaint on Green Street near its intersection with South Lamar Street.

Upon officers arriving on scene, the observed a male victim who suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Johnson, of Abbeville, died as a result of the shooting.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives were able to secure arrest warrants for Justin Williams of Abbeville. At the time of the warrants being obtained, Williams was already incarcerated on other weapons charges and probation violations.

Williams was charged with the following charges:

• 2nd Degree Murder

• Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

• Illegal Use of Weapons

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

​​The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.