WOMAN ACCUSED OF THEFT FROM EUNICE EMPLOYER

EUNICE — A 40-year-old woman is accused of stealing $45,012.27 from a Eunice business.

Raegan Germaine Berard, of the 300 block of Arceneaux Circle, Scott, was arrested on June 5 and charged with three counts of theft and four counts of access device fraud, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz in a news release.

On Dec. 30, 2019, the owners filed a complaint for theft with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The business owners provided detective with documentation that Raegan Berard, manager and human resource officer, was misappropriating money from the company, Guidoz stated.

“The investigation revealed that Ms. Berard was allegedly stealing money from bank deposits and payroll garnishments. Additionally, she was also making unauthorized purchases with company credit cards to buy groceries and fuel at various businesses, as well as making personal purchases for herself and her family at Amazon.com,” Guidroz stated.