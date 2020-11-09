DELCAMBRE- A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Jeanette “Tiffie” Landry Renard, age 87, at 10:00 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Brian Harrington will officiate. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 8:00 am until the service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Renard passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Jeanette, better known as “Tiffie”, was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She put family and God above everything else and loved her family fiercely. Tiffie enjoyed cooking and baking and it was common place for her to make special treats for the grandchildren. Every Saturday at 3:00 pm, she made tea to share with family and friends. She also liked listing to old country music and dancing. Tiffie will be remembered for her loving nature, her kindness, and the smile she put on everyone’s faces. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Willie Renard; two sons, Trevlon Renard (Wendy) of Delcambre and Clint Renard (Tina) of Delcambre; one daughter, Fran R. Delccambre (Darcy) of Delcambre; seven grandchildren, Blaze Delcambre, Darcel Robin, Thad Renard, Tregg Renard, Trindi Renard, Zack Renard, and Jorey Renard; and twelve great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Whitney and Pauline Rodrigue Landry; three brothers, Kermit Landry, Elton “Buck” Landry, and Preston “Tope” Landry; and one sister, Dean Vousin.

Pallbearers will be Blaze Delcambre, Thad Renard, Tregg Renard, Zack Renard, Jorey Renard, Ross Landry, and Darcy Delcambre.

The family of Mrs. Renard would like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House for their care and support.

To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.