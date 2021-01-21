ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Adam John Edward Romero, 35, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 11:00AM until 9:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native Abbeville and resident of the LeBlanc Community, Mr. Romero died at 1:54AM on Monday, January 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Adam was a Christian man who loved people and lived life to it fullest. He had many hobbies some of which included doing leather work, taxidermy, making sausage, trapping, and going to traveling to Tennessee. He also worked as a bails bondsmen in Abbeville.

He is survived by his parents, Francis Edward Romero, Jr. and Julie Romero of the LeBlanc Community; a brother, Payton Tyler Romero of Abbeville; his god mother, Donna Faye Romero; four uncles, Errol James Romero, Paul Romero, Dale Romero, and Gerald Romero; five aunts, Joslin Marie Cessac and her husband Ronald, Katherine Romero, Cynthia Romero, Nicole Romero, and Jennifer Romero; and numerous cousins including, Shawn Joseph Romero and Derika Romero.

He is preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents, Francis Edward Romero, Sr. and Dorthy Jean Gatte Romero; his maternal grandparents, John Dallas Romero and Delta Mae Menard Romero; his god father, Randall J. Romero, an uncle, Richard Keith “Butch” Romero; and a cousin, Randy James Romero.

Serving as pallbearers will be Payton Romero, Errol Romero, I., Errol Romero, II., Joseph S. Davis, II., Joseph S. David, III., David Smith, Richard Romero, Jr., and Paul B. Johnson.

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.