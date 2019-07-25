ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Neal Durr, 43, will be at 1:30PM Friday July 26, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Esther with Father Gilbert Dutel officiating. Interment will be at a later date

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday July 26, 2019 from 9:00AM until 1:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM

After a long and hard-fought battle against Lupus, Adam passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He spent the past two decades of his life as a determined fighter against a disease that ultimately took him away from his boys. Despite many setbacks, Adam always managed to fight his way back for his two young sons, Cameron and Jackson.

As a young man, Adam graduated from Vermilion Catholic High School and went on to Sowela Technical Community College. Soon after his time at community college he was diagnosed with Lupus and shortly after he became a father for the first time. His life became about being on this earth for his sons. Throughout his struggles he never lost sight of his real fight, more time with his children.

Adam is survived by his beloved sons, Cameron age 17 and Jackson age 10, his devoted parents, Daniel and Sharon Durr, his sisters, Amy Champagne and her husband Clint, Amanda Richard and her husband Andy, and his adored niece and nephews, Maggie and Matthew Champagne, Isaac Sellers, and Grant Richard.

He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Helen Durr, maternal grandparents J.H. and Margaret Benoit, his godmother, Linda Stoute, Uncles Jody Benoit and Steve Linscombe, and an Aunt Kathy Linscombe.

Serving as his Pallbearers will be Brad Linscombe, Michael Benoit, Jason Benoit, Chad Chiasson, David Durr, and Josh Klein

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Durr and Jackson Durr

In lieu of flowers, Adam’s family is asking that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America (https://www.lupus.org/).

