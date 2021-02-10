October 8, 1942 ~ February 7, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Albert “Lloyd” Duhon Jr., 78, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Eddie Boudreaux, Josh Duhon, Cade Boudreaux, Colby Boudreaux, Trent Frith and Clint Frith. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Frith and Karo Simon.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diana “Dee” Frith Duhon; son, Jerrod Duhon and his wife, Keri; daughter, Dannelle Boudreaux and her husband, Eddie; five grandchildren, Kalynn Marley, Josh Duhon, Cade Boudreaux, Colby Boudreaux and Madeline Duhon; three great grandchildren, Anna Margaret Marley, Henry Marley and Harrison Marley; and brother, Roland Duhon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Duhon, Sr. and the former Stella Abshire; brother, Ray Allen Duhon; sister-in-law, Claudia Duhon; and a nephew Marc Edouard Duhon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 2:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Duhon family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice – Rhonda, Dominque, Justin, Vicki and Linda. Also, to Father Don and to all the family and friends that visited during his illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.