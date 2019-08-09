A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 am in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, LA for Albert John Hebert, 101, who died on Tuesday, August 7, 2019 at home.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus, will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Albert was born in Maurice, Louisiana. He served his country in World War II as a medical technician. He received medals while in Egypt and Libya. He returned to Abbeville where he began farming, becoming the first crawfish farmer in Vermilion Parish. After farming, he became an agent with Union National Life Insurance. His hobbies included gardening and loving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Albert is survived by his wife, Lucille Frederick, his daughters Dianne Black, Janice Sikes and husband Larry, Joan Casbon and husband Myles, Teresa Crowell and husband Charles, and Elizabeth Baudoin and husband Charles; twelve grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Nolton Hebert and Lawrence Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jennis Albert Hebert and the former Editha Broussard, three sisters, Amedia Vincent, Regina Girouard and Mildred Trahan and two brothers, Edlar Hebert and Nole Hebert.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Maurice on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and continue on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 8:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 6:30 pm.

Pallbearers will be Steve Meaux, Jr., Grant Crowell, Anthony Casbon, Michael Casbon, Matthew Casbon and Jack Manson.

Lectors will be Michelle Higgins and Katie Manson. Giftbearers will be Stacy Grizzle, Valerie Schurr, Jeanne Mahoney and Catherine Baudoin.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert Family to Stella Henry for the kindness and compassion given to Mr. Hebert and his family by her during their time of need.

