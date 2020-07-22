January 14, 1940 ~ July 20, 2020

Abbeville — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Alice Boudreaux Clement, 80, who died Monday, July 20, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Alice is survived by her three children, Angela Clement Grantham, Ivy J. Clement, Jr., and Shantelle Clement Gilmore; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Grantham McCown, Rusty Greenwalt, Emily Grantham Dowings, Alison Grantham Adams, Ivy J. Clement, III, Daniel Clement, Kenneth Gilmore, Tyler Gilmore, Elizabeth Gilmore and Kelsey Gilmore; four great grandchildren, Conner McCown, Kalvin Dowings, Luke McCown and Kole Dowings; and siblings Marjorie Hebert, Whitney Istre and Harold “Dago” Boudreaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy J. Clement, Jr.; father, Frederick Boudreaux; and mother, Louise Bourque Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

