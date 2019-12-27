LAFAYETTE — A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel, for Alison “AJ” Gaspard, Jr., age 73, who died November 27, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette and generously donated his body to science. The family will receive guests from 12:30PM to time of service.

Chaplain Paul Broussard of NSI Hospice, will conduct the funeral services. Jodi Bollich, Organist & Soloist, will perform, “Amazing Grace”, “Psalm 27”, “Be Not Afraid”, and “How Great Thou Art”. Lectors will be Kenzie Bertrand and Ali Fontenot.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Hebert Bernard Gaspard; a son, Branden Paul Gaspard; a step daughter, Andrea Bertrand and her spouse, Jerry; two step sons, Lane Bernard and his wife, Tiffany, and Emile Bernard; sister, Brenda Foster and her husband, Ronald; brother, Chris Gaspard; four grandchildren, Branden Michael Gaspard, Kenzie Bertrand, Ali Fontenot, and Audrey Bernard; two great grand-daughters, Zoey Kate Comeaux and Kaydence Whatley; two nieces, Alison Marie Foster Tanner and Hannah Gaspard; and a nephew, Garrett Gaspard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alison Gaspard, Sr. and Marie Duhon Gaspard.

A native of Kaplan and resident of Lafayette for the past 21 years, Alison was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard. Working in the farming industry, he retired as a salesman and aftermarket manager at Hi-Crop Equipment and Quality Equipment. True to his Cajun heritage, AJ loved dancing and going to various music festivals. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.