December 21, 1942 - September 21, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mr. Allen James Bourque. Mr. Allen passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette surrounded by his family.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Mary Magdalen at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 until the time of service.

Interment will be in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery following the funeral services.

Father Louis Richard, Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen, will celebrate the funeral Mass.

Allen graduated from Erath High School. He began doing carpenter work until getting hired on with Texaco in Henry where he stayed until his retirement. Some of his hobbies included carpentry, gardening, fishing, playing cards, and watching the Atlanta Braves and the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Linda Sue Bourque; his three daughters, Monique Nelms (and her husband John and their two children, Hollie and Blaire), Kimberly David (and her husband Dirk and their two children, Kori and Claire), Chrystal Bengtson (and her husband Colby and their two children, Caleb and Carley); his one son, Clay Bourque (and his wife Michelle and their two children, Austin and Brock); four stepsons, Tommy Mouton, Scott Mouton (and his wife Monica and their three children Courtney, Alyson, and Madelyn), Tom Leblanc (and his son Braden), and Brady LeBlanc; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gayle LeBlanc Bourque; his parents, Lloyd Bourque and Agnes Menard Hebert; and his brother, Patrick Bourque.

Pallbearers will be John Nelms, Dirk David, Colby Bengtson, Caleb Bengtson, Austin Bourque, and Brock Bourque, and honorary pallbearer, Clay Bourque.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Bourque's name to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA 70518. The funds will go to assist those that are less fortunate in laying their loved ones to rest.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bourque family to the nurses, staff, and doctors in ICU and Palliative Care at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Bourque and his family during their time of need.