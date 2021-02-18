ERATH - A Mass of Christian Burial for Alton P. Landry, 77, will be at 11:00AM Friday, February 19, 2021 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8:00AM until service time.

Alton, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He worked at the rice dryer for Riviana Foods for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sons, Paul A. Landry and wife Michelle of Kaplan, James Powers, Gerald Powers, Bruce Powers and wife Kim and a daughter Tessa Kennedy all of Forrest City, AR, a sister, Virginia Norman of Erath, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Faye Ann Broussard Landry, his 2nd wife Naomi Doucet Landry and a brother Elrey Landry.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath LA 70533.