November 18, 1935 ~ May 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Alva Mae Broussard, 83, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Vincent, Bret Stelly, Joshua Touchet, Chris Mire, and Charles Broussard and Justin Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Vincent and Bill Touchet. Lectors will be Charlene Trahan and Adalene Trahan.

Gift bearers will be Debbie Broussard and Phyllis Gaspard. Musical selections will be performed by Jennifer Melancon and Natial d’Augereau.

Alva is survived by her son, Ronald Vincent and his wife Janet; three daughters, Carolyn Romero and her husband Buck, Liz Dartez and her husband Pat, and Jennifer Touchet and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Nicholas Vincent, Melissa Mire, Christy Richard, Jessica Touchet, Gabrielle Williams, Monica Thibodeaux, and Bret Stelly; and great grandchildren, Katelyn Thibodeaux, Justin Thibodeaux, Chesley Richard, Emma Mouton, Tenli Touchet, Hailey Vincent, Alyssa Vincent, Ellie Mire, and Alix Mire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mansel and Cecile Broussard; two grandsons, Blake Stelly and James Vincent; two brothers, Willis Broussard and Nelson Broussard; and one sister, Irene Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.