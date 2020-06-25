ABBEVILLE – Funeral service will be held for Alvin Hoffpauir, Jr. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church – 101 N. Leonard Avenue. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery.

Alvin Hoffpauir, Jr. was born October 28, 1931. He answered his final call into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Maison Du Monde facility in Abbeville, LA. He was known by many as “Goonie.” He was a small business owner of “The Pool Haul”, where he met countless numbers of people. When he was not working he enjoyed fishing. He leaves in God’s care to cherish his memory his loving wife of 67 years, Louise Matthews Hoffpauir; 7 children: Michael (late Melba) Hoffpauir of Lafayette, Alvin (Trisha) Hoffpauir of Abbeville, Barbara (Daniel) George of Erath, Adriana Hoffpauir Levine of Abbeville, and Kenneth Ray Hoffpauir of Abbeville; 12 grandchildren: Michael Hoffpauir of Georgia, Sabastian Hoffpauir of Lafayette, Alonzo Morris of Texas, Megan Morris of Texas, Jamall Hoffpauir of Abbeville, Alvin Hoffpauir IV of California, Antonio Perkins of California, Anette Herrera of California, Carla Sinegal of Texas, Danielle George of Erath, Dameon Levine of Texas, Jonathan Levine of Texas, Joi Robinson of Texas, and great-great grandchildren. He also a leaves a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and relatives and one sister-in law, Diane Hoffpauir.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Viola Hoffpauir; 2 children, Allen Paul Hoffpauir and Sandra Dee Hoffpauir; 1 brother, Albert Hoffpauir; 1 nephew, Timothy Hoffpauir; 1 sister, Marjorie Nolan, and 1 brother-in-law, Eddie Nolan.

Because of the current guidelines, the service will be available to family members and close friends only. If in attendance, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. –218 North St. Valerie, Abbeville, LA 70510. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on its website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.