March 17, 1944 ~ October 8, 2020

Abbeville — A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday October 17,2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Alvin Mark Vallot who transitioned from this life on Thursday October 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. He had battled pancreatic cancer for a year.

Alvin was born a twin with his sister Evelyn to Peter and Melder Vallot, both now deceased. He began his schooling at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and completed his education at James A. Herod High School. Alvin was a retired sugarcane farmer. His farming years began before he was out of school and became a member of the farm with his father and brothers in 1963.

Alvin married his teenage sweetheart on October 12, 1963 and would have celebrated 57 years. To that union they were blessed with four beautiful daughters. He was well liked by many. Over the years he had many different interest; drag racing, horse racing, trail riding and then came the antique vehicles. He drove his daughter and many other young ladies in parades. He loved socializing and watching people zydeco dance. His family was his greatest joy. He was a hard worker and great provider for his family.

Alvin will be missed and forever cherished by his wife Virgis S. Vallot of Abbeville; his two daughters Latrelle Alicia Vallot (Jamie) of Abbeville; and Iris Nichole Lastrapes (Brooke) of Abbeville; two siblings Mary Mitchell (L.C.) of Abbeville; his twin Evelyn Broussard of Houston, Texas. Alvin has four grandchildren: Braxton Bourque who was raised by he and his wife; Brooke Anthony Lastrapes II, Nila Elise Lastrapes, and Cane Evan Lastrapes and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Peter and Melder Vallot; three brothers Peter Vallot Jr., William Vallot Sr., and Anthony Vallot Sr., and one sister Lou Emma; his two daughters Paula Ann Vallot and Deidre Renee Vallot; one brother -in- law Leander Charles St. Julien; one sister -in- law Katheryn S. Young.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at David’s Funeral Home, 2600 Charity St., Abbeville, on Saturday October 17, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM, with a rosary being prayed at 11:00AM, until 12:45PM when the procession will depart for the church.

In observance of the current mandate, Alvin’s family request everyone in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by David’s Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-3777.