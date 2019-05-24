Angus Jefferson Sheffield “A.J.”

May 10, 1934 ~ May 23, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of A.J. Sheffield, 85, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Chaplain Paul Broussard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Spencer Logan, Libby LeBlanc, Brandon Ruffin, Todd Williams, David Denicola and Shane Miguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Vincent and Marty Benoit.

Angus was known by all who knew and loved him as either A.J. or Shep. Although A.J. was born and bred in Texas, he embraced the Cajun culture since moving to Abbeville at the age of 18. It was in Abbeville that he met and married the love of his life, Shirley Broussard, going on to celebrate 65 years of marriage together.

A.J. had a kind, gentle heart to all who met him and was a lover of storytelling. For A.J., family was truly the joy of his life. This special man never met a stranger. A.J. helped and mentored children growing up in his neighborhood and those especially interested in learning the trade of welding. He was a silent source of strength to his family with love, kindness, and care. A.J. will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley B. Sheffield; one daughter, Sherri Sheffield Logan (Libby LeBlanc) of Abbeville; grandchildren, Alison Sheffield Williams (Todd), Brittany Logan Ruffin (Brandon), Spencer Sheffield Logan, and Olivia Alexandra Logan; one great granddaughter, Grace Denicola; one brother, Clyde Sheffield (Sandy) of Warren, TX; and one sister, Lois Jenkins (Bill) of Fred, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus Sheffield and the former Annie Webb; one son, Ricky Sheffield; and one sister, Mary Dean.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.