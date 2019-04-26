LAFAYETTE — Funeral Services for Annette West Faciane, 82, will be 3:00PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Youngsville with Rev. Chris Fuselier and Rev. Jeff Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Abbeville.

Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Youngsville Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:30PM until service time.

Annette passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She cherished her membership at First Baptist Church of Youngsville as well as her church family. She loved music, playing piano, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very devoted to her husband, Lewis, and supported him in the founding and building of Intracoastal City Drydock and Ship Building Inc., where she served as President after her husband’s passing.

She is survived by her children: James Carl Faciane of Abbeville, Beverly F. Spell and husband Carrol of Milton, Lewis Cecil Faciane of Maurice, Henry Barry Faciane and wife Dana of Milton, John Paul Faciane and wife Ronda of Lafayette, Frank Phillips of Mobile, AL, Jackie Schrader of Mobile, AL, and a nephew, William C. West III and wife Dena of Greenville, SC. 23 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lewis J. Faciane, parents William and Ruby DeBoard West, son William Ellis Faciane; and a brother, William C. West II.

