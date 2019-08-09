Memorial Services for Anthony (Tony) Bourgeois, Jr. 67, of Abbeville, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville. Visitation will begin at 8 AM with a Rosary Service at 9 AM and Holy Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery of Abbeville.

Tony passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 peacefully at The Carpenter House surrounded by family and friends.

Anthony (Tony) Bourgeois, Jr. was born on January 24, 1952 to the late Anthony Bourgeois, Sr. and Elma Bertrand Bourgeois. He was a very loving father and grandfather. All who knew him affectionately called him Tony. He worked for Service Chevrolet for 30 years until he retired in 2016. Tony enjoyed reading, playing cards, riding his motorcycle and being with his family and friends.

Tony is survived by many loved ones. His sons Mike Bourgeois (Shantelle) of Maurice, LA, Eric Hardy of Abbeville, LA and Patrick Bourgeois of Abbeville, LA; step-daughters Tammy Mendoza (Michael) of Duson, LA, Elizabeth Bossley (Luke) of Crowley, LA and Ashley Guidry (Chris) of Crowley, LA; sisters Catherine B. Longee (Joe) of Erath, LA, Sarah B. Davidson (Mitch) of Abbeville, LA, and Amy B. Laviolette (Roland), brother Timmy Bourgeois and one T’taunt Beverley B. LeBlanc (Essie); grandchildren Kaylyn, Brooke, Drake, Braedon, Jasper, Aaron, Seth, Sara, Courtney, Abigail, Cash, Jeremiah, Austin, Luke, Kyland, Sophie, and Colt to be born soon.

Tony is preceded in death by his father Anthony Bourgeois, Sr., and his mother Elma M. Bertrand, granddaughter Madison Bourgeois, sister Roxann B. Broussard, niece Mandi Broussard, and grandmother Nola Bertrand.

The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver Susan C. Bourgeois.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House 923 W. Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503.

