ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Antonia “Nunnie” Defaye August, 45, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, 313 S. Lamar Street., Abbeville, LA. Pastor Walter August, Jr. will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Graves Family Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at Thursday at 8:00 AM and conclude at 11:00 AM at the church.

Antonia was born on Sunday, March 3, 1974 to her parents, Alvin Levine, Sr. and the late Geraldine August in Lafayette, LA. She attended the schools of Vermilion parish. She worked for many years as a CNA in Abbeville and New Iberia, LA. She had an infectious smile and outgoing personality.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her aunt/mother who raised her, Lanie Fusilier; grandparents: Mary Vernis Plowden and Walter August, Sr. Antonia‘s life came to an end unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019 in New Iberia, LA.

Antonia leaves to cherish many precious memories with her children, Alexis August, Alania August, Walter August and Nazarion Perro , all of Abbeville, LA, Alexandria August and Nicholas Perro, Jr., both of New Iberia, LA, Deshawn Perro of Erath, LA and Fabian August of Houston, TX; her father, Alvin (Victoria) Levine, Sr. of Abbeville, LA her uncle/father, who reared her, Clarence (Brenda) Fusilier of Erath, LA; her siblings, Andrea (TJ Darby) Wilson, Angela (Billy) Harrison-Laston, Tommy (Carla) Williams, Jr., Alvine Levine, Jr., and Joshua Levine, Sr., all of Abbeville, LA, Kendra (Kerry Conway) Fusilier of Erath, LA, Tara (Renny) Keal of New Iberia, LA and Crystal Sadler of Delcambre, LA; five grandchildren; her aunts and uncles; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

