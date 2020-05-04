September 4, 1943 - April 23, 2020

Audrey LeMaire Morvant, 76 of Abbeville, La died Thursday April 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as a result of Covid -19. She was cremated on Monday April 27, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.

Beautiful memories of Audrey will live on in the hearts of her six children; Tony Morvant and his girlfriend; Kady Guillory, Angella Soudek and her husband Joe, (Tookie) Elizabeth Howard and her husband Monte, (Newny) Melissa Morvant and her boyfriend Huey Broussard, (Monkey) Antoinette Morvant, (Porkey) Wincie Labage, her eleven grandchildren; Cody, Dakota Morvant, T.J., Jacob, Jazzie Daigle, Ebony, Daniel Williams, Peyton and Kheenan Morvant, Ariel Leggett Garret Labarge and lots of beautiful great-grandchildren. One sister Clara O’Conner, as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, God children, relatives and friends.

Audrey is now enjoying her heavenly reunion with loved ones who proceeded her in death; her husband; T-Boy Morvant, her father Kenby Jim LeMaire and her mother; Ann Gary LeMaire and her sister, Dorothy Beaugh.

Audrey was a very loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and reminiscing about her horses. She will he deeply missed and her legacy of her love will remain in our hearts forever. Kinchen Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements.