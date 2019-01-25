Barak Dale Milton passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home on 218 N Saint Valerie Street in Abbeville, LA 70510

Rev. John E Allen will serve as Celebrant.

He was born, April 12, 1978 in Dallas, Texas to the union of Wilson and Edith Milton. Although he made some mistakes as we all do, Barak loved life and he loved his family, especially his “baby girl,” Trinity. He loved talking with friends and family and spending time with his nieces and nephews when the opportunity arose. He had a way of making us laugh at any moment. He always had the right words.

He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Wilson Milton Jr.; one daughter, Trinity Readom; sister, Destiny Milton; brother, Christopher Fauntleroy Sr. (Jacqueline); aunts: Patricia Petry and Mary Monroe (Calvin) of Abbeville, LA Stella Petry Broussard (Kevin) of Maurice, LA, Lynda Calloway and Brenda Hall of Houston, TX; Delores Gentry (Melvin) of Houston, TX; uncle, Paul Petry of Abbeville, LA; great aunt, Victorine Petry Broussard of Abbeville, LA; nephews: Christopher Fauntleroy Jr., Christian Fauntleroy, Quinton Marshall, Tyrinn Andrews, Derrian Fauntleroy, Khol Fauntleroy; nieces: Casiopao Malveaux, Ariyan Berotte, Logan Milton, Dakota Fauntleroy, Amori Milton, Bailey Fauntleroy, Rhayne Fauntleroy, Jayci Milton; great niece: Kyri Berotte; and Devyn and Lawan Perro, Jr. who he loved as his own nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends

He now joins in glory with his mother: Edith Petry Milton; maternal grandparents: Eldridge and Estelle Petry of Abbeville, LA; paternal grandparents: Wilson Sr. and Delores Milton of Houston, TX; niece: Je’Mori Fauntleroy; and a host of other relatives.