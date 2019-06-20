1931-2019

Barbara J. Griffin, 88, passed away June 14, 2019.

She was born in Miami, Florida, on March 8, 1931. After the death in 1993 of her husband of 44 years, Harold C. Griffin, she moved to Abbeville, Louisiana, where she lived until retiring to Florida in November of 2017 to live with her youngest daughter, Vicky.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Eugene Parker, and her brother, Donald P. Parker.

She is survived by daughter, Diana L. Cortright, son, David L. Griffin, daughter, Janice L. Griffin, and daughter, Vicky A. Westbrook (Garry). She also leaves four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church in Abbeville, Louisiana, and of the Abbeville General Hospital Volunteers Association, the latter for over 17 years of service. While serving with the First Baptist Women’s Mission group for many years, Barbara volunteered to personally create birthday corsages/boutonnieres for each resident of two local nursing homes, presenting them faithfully each month on the designated Birthdays of the Month celebration dates.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing with her beloved cats, Jet, Tiger and Timmy. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her kindness to all God’s creations and welcoming smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 N. Kirkman Road, Orlando, Florida, with interment immediately following at Dr. Phillips Cemetery, 5398 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Harold.