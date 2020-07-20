February 28, 1923 ~ July 16, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Beatrice Bertrand Hebert, 97, who died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She was laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her sons, Roland Simon and his wife, Joyce of Abbeville and Ronald Hebert of Kaplan; her daughter, Fayetta Desormeaux and her husband, Roland of Kaplan; her stepson, Mercey Hebert of Kaplan; her seven grandchildren, Todd Simon and his wife, Phyllis, Tammy Broussard, Vanessa Villejoin, Michael Desormeaux and his wife, Alachia, Wade Hebert, Donna Schexnider and her husband, Ellis, and Jamie Turnley and her husband, Bart; nine great grandchildren; and several stepgrandchilden and great stepgrandchidren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alta Bertrand and the former Olite Dupuis; her husband, Gladue Hebert; her son, Jimmy Dale Hebert; and her grandson-in-law, Kevin Villejoin.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the procession departed for the church at 9:45 AM with a rosary being prayed at 9:00 AM.

