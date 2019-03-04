May 31, 1941 ~ March 4, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Beatrice Duplantis Comeaux, 77, who died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre with Deacon Russell Hebert officiating the services.

Beatrice is survived by her son, Peter Comeaux and companion Kristin Veselka of Delcambre; daughter, Jenny Arceneaux and her husband Alvin of Erath; three brothers, Harvey Duplantis, Russell Duplantis and Kim Duplantis; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pearly John Comeaux; parents, Camille Duplantis and the former Agnes Segura; two sons, Tracy Comeaux and Lance Comeaux; and daughters, Lisa Desormeaux and Tammy Galtier.

