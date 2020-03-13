December 30, 1931 ~ March 11, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Benjamin Joseph Bourque, 88, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

Ben is survived by his wife, Cheath Chea Nguyen; four sons, Richard Bourque and his wife Kathy of Forked Island, Calvin Bourque and his wife Jamie of Morgan City, Jerry Bourque and his wife Lori of Youngsville, and Norris Bourque of Abbeville; one daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Dore of Erath; nine grandchildren; sisters, Gladys Henry of Kaplan, Mary Ann Trahan of Kaplan, and Kathy Meaux of Abbeville; and brothers, Preston Bourque of Abbeville, and Ray Allen Bourque of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ophe Bourque; mother, Elodie Bertrand Lege; two brothers, Leroy Lege, and Lovelace "Bee" Bourque; and sisters, Ethel Deshotel, and Delta Latiolais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, March 13, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

