November 15, 1941 ~ June 23, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Bert Guillot, 78, who died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery.

He is survived by his four sons, Leon Maitre and his wife, Christine of Dallas, TX, Farryl Guillot and his wife, Lisa of Kaplan, Tony Collins and his wife, Jean of Church Ponit, and Darwin Guillot and his wife, Charlene of Iowa; his two daughters, Monica Lormand of Ebenezer and Joyce Wnight of Bennet, CO; his 20 grandchildren; his 26 great grandchildren; and his brother, John Guillot and his wife, Alma of Bryant, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria “Glo” Guillot; his son, Darryl Collins; his daughter, Britt “Buzz” Roberson; his son-in-law, Neal Lormand; his parents, Calise Guillot and the former Joyce Dominque; and his two sisters, Gloria Menard and Cheryl Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Guillot family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.